LADENBURG THALM/SH SH Reiterates Buy Rating for Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN)

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) in a research note published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EYEN. Zacks Investment Research cut Eyenovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Eyenovia in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.42.

EYEN opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.43 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.33. Eyenovia has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $5.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.39.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that Eyenovia will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing a pipeline of ophthalmology products in the United States. It is developing MicroProst, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of chronic angle closure glaucoma; MicroStat, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of mydriasis; MicroTears for the treatment of dry eye; and MicroPine for the treatment of myopia.

