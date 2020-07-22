Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Raised to C$30.00 at Eight Capital

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Eight Capital from C$24.50 to C$30.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LIF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$20.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. CIBC upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$25.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

LIF opened at C$26.17 on Monday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 12-month low of C$13.25 and a 12-month high of C$35.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.79 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$48.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

