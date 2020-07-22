Kubota Corp Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $1.60 Per Share (OTCMKTS:KUBTY)

Kubota Corp (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kubota in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kubota’s Q3 2020 earnings at $2.23 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

KUBTY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Kubota from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kubota from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KUBTY opened at $74.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Kubota has a fifty-two week low of $52.00 and a fifty-two week high of $83.05.

Kubota (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter. Kubota had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 8.88%.

Kubota Company Profile

Kubota Corporation manufactures and sells a range of machinery, and other industrial and consumer products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Farm & Industrial Machinery segment provides tractors, power tillers, combine harvesters, rice transplanters, lawn mowers, utility vehicles, other agricultural machinery, implements, attachments, post-harvest machinery, vegetable production equipment, and other agricultural equipment; cooperative drying, rice seedling, and gardening facilities; and rice mill plants.

