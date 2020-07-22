Krungthai Card Public (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Danske

Krungthai Card Public (OTCMKTS:THUPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Danske from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Krungthai Card Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th.

Krungthai Card Public stock opened at $12.74 on Wednesday. Krungthai Card Public has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $16.78.

