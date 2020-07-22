Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $11.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Kronos Worldwide for the second quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is poised to gain from higher demand for TiO2. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing healthy demand for its TiO2 products across most segments. New product development and a solid customer base will also work in the company’s favor. However, the company is exposed to challenges from declining TiO2 selling prices. Lower average selling prices are denting sales and profits. Higher raw material costs are another concern. Kronos Worldwide is witnessing higher cost of third-party feedstock ore, which is hurting its profitability. Higher production costs are anticipated to put pressure on the bottom line in 2020. The company has also underperformed the industry it belongs to over the past year.”

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

KRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.00.

KRO stock opened at $10.90 on Tuesday. Kronos Worldwide has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $15.09. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $421.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.97 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 24.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Further Reading: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kronos Worldwide (KRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.