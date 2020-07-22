Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.81% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $32.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kontoor Brands from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.90.

NYSE KTB opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $933.09 million, a PE ratio of 12.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kontoor Brands has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.98, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $522.47 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 380.70% and a net margin of 3.27%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas E. Waldron bought 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.50 per share, for a total transaction of $102,767.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 60,078 shares in the company, valued at $1,111,443. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci bought 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $288,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 287,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 22,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 498,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,930,000 after purchasing an additional 169,762 shares in the last quarter.

Kontoor Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price stores, outlet stores, and its Websites.

