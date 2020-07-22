Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.