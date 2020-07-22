Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
PHG has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.
Shares of NYSE PHG opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $52.83. The company has a market cap of $46.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.65.
The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.9612 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Koninklijke Philips’s previous annual dividend of $0.94. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is currently 41.15%.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 36.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 4.8% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 0.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 65,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 6.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 16.3% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.
