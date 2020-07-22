Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €46.00 by Berenberg Bank

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been given a €46.00 ($51.69) price target by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

PHIA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.89 ($51.56).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.