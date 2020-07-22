Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €44.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) has been assigned a €44.00 ($49.44) target price by investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PHIA. Morgan Stanley set a €45.00 ($50.56) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €47.00 ($52.81) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €46.00 ($51.69) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €45.89 ($51.56).

Koninklijke Philips has a one year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a one year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

