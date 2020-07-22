Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €54.00 ($60.67) price objective on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($49.44) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €41.00 ($46.07) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group set a €48.00 ($53.93) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.80 ($41.35) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €52.00 ($58.43) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Koninklijke Philips currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €45.89 ($51.56).

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of €28.92 ($32.49) and a 1-year high of €36.12 ($40.58).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.