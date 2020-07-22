KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Rating Lowered by Societe Generale

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KONE OYJ/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of KONE OYJ/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get KONE OYJ/ADR alerts:

KNYJY opened at $38.37 on Monday. KONE OYJ/ADR has a 52 week low of $24.30 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

KONE OYJ/ADR (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter.

About KONE OYJ/ADR

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business. It offers elevators, escalators, autowalks, automatic doors, and monitoring and access control systems for residential buildings, office buildings, medical, commercial, and educational facilities. The company also provides design services, such as project planning and specification, and traffic analysis; project management and installation; maintenance and monitoring services; and modernization services.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE OYJ/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.