Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Cut to Sell at UBS Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $17.50. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 37.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Shares of NYSE:KSS opened at $22.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.79 and a beta of 1.74. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $10.89 and a 52 week high of $59.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.40). The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 3.34%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,743,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,040,000 after buying an additional 142,927 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl’s by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 63,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 12,125 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

