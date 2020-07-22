Knoll (KNL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Knoll (NYSE:KNL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Knoll had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter.

Shares of KNL stock opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. Knoll has a 1-year low of $7.74 and a 1-year high of $28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $619.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Separately, Sidoti lifted their price target on Knoll from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Knoll Company Profile

Knoll, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, and coverings for the workplace and residential markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Office and Lifestyle segments.

