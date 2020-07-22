KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 72.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 949,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 399,465 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $29,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 51.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total value of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $35.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.55. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $35.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.39.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.47 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Cfra raised KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

