Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) PT Raised to C$75.00 at Eight Capital

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Eight Capital from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$62.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Roth Capital raised Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Kirkland Lake Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$64.31.

KL opened at C$64.79 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$55.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$52.23. The stock has a market cap of $17.36 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of C$25.67 and a twelve month high of C$67.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C($0.22). The firm had revenue of C$744.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$737.99 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

