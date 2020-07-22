Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Raised to $64.00 at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Scotiabank from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.97% from the stock’s previous close.

KL has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Roth Capital raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Kirkland Lake Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Shares of NYSE:KL opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.84. Kirkland Lake Gold has a twelve month low of $18.02 and a twelve month high of $51.08.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $554.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.84 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 40.05%. The company’s revenue was up 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

