Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

Kion Group (FRA:KGX)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KGX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €58.00 ($65.17) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank set a €62.00 ($69.66) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($53.93) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €68.00 ($76.40) target price on Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on Kion Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €58.47 ($65.69).

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group stock opened at €69.50 ($78.09) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is €51.41. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($65.02) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($91.93).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.