Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon Acquires 172 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stock

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $585.71 per share, with a total value of $100,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Texas Pacific Land Trust alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $575.01 per share, with a total value of $98,901.72.

On Wednesday, July 15th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $596.73 per share, with a total value of $102,637.56.

On Monday, July 13th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $537.02 per share, with a total value of $92,367.44.

On Friday, July 10th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $547.00 per share, with a total value of $94,084.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 172 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $561.01 per share, with a total value of $96,493.72.

On Monday, July 6th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $569.99 per share, with a total value of $134,517.64.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $578.40 per share, with a total value of $136,502.40.

On Monday, June 29th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $570.01 per share, with a total value of $134,522.36.

On Friday, June 26th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.15 per share, with a total value of $135,027.40.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon bought 236 shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $572.00 per share, with a total value of $134,992.00.

Shares of TPL opened at $582.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 1.98. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $295.05 and a 1 year high of $838.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 13.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $597.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $606.72.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $96.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 60.22% and a return on equity of 53.43%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 27.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $674.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,064,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 130.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 43.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.