Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 24,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.25, for a total value of $3,431,777.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,068,161.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,536 shares of company stock worth $5,969,866 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $143.85 on Wednesday. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $149.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Kimberly Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

