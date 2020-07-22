Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $49.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 13.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $95.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $56.97 on Monday. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.96 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.62). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kilroy Realty will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 24,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC), a publicly traded real estate investment trust and member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index, is one of the West Coast's premier landlords. The company has over 70 years of experience developing, acquiring and managing office and mixed-use real estate assets. The company provides physical work environments that foster creativity and productivity and serves a broad roster of dynamic, innovation-driven tenants, including technology, entertainment, digital media and health care companies.

