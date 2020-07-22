KeyCorp Weighs in on Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CMG)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $3.55 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.32. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $1,250.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Chipotle Mexican Grill’s Q1 2021 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 23.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CMG. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $903.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,450.00 price objective (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,001.47.

CMG stock opened at $1,164.16 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.50, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.22. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,176.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,061.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $885.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $863.47, for a total value of $4,987,402.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,412,683.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 2,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.52, for a total value of $2,260,126.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,470,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,102 shares of company stock valued at $14,015,403 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $42,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2,050.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 43 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

