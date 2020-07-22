KeyCorp Raises Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $115.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on OLLI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $45.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock opened at $98.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $105.20.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after buying an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,891,000 after purchasing an additional 834,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,319,000 after purchasing an additional 35,468 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,227,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,151,000 after purchasing an additional 239,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.6% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 974,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,117,000 after purchasing an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

