KeyCorp Raises eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $65.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price increased by research analysts at KeyCorp from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of eBay from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.54.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 23,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $999,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,070,517. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 378,778 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 59,062 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $246,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,348 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $5,502,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.