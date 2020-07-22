KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 148,669 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEY. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in KeyCorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after acquiring an additional 55,820 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 319,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,203,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,355,000 after purchasing an additional 103,678 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Argus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.10 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. KeyCorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.74.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.