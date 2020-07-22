KeyCorp Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Sonoco Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 16th. KeyCorp analyst A. Josephson now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.90. KeyCorp currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

SON has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TheStreet raised Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Sonoco Products from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

NYSE SON opened at $53.52 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.70. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $62.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 5.23%. Sonoco Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SON. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 11,871 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,014 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.