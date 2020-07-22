Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €34.00 Price Target for Software (ETR:SOW)

Software (ETR:SOW) received a €34.00 ($38.20) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential downside of 9.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SOW. Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.00 ($44.94) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($42.70) price target on shares of Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($33.71) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Baader Bank set a €36.50 ($41.01) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Independent Research set a €33.00 ($37.08) target price on shares of Software and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €32.92 ($36.99).

Shares of ETR SOW opened at €37.76 ($42.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a PE ratio of 19.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.75. Software has a 1-year low of €21.60 ($24.27) and a 1-year high of €37.78 ($42.45). The company has a fifty day moving average price of €35.85 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.98.

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

