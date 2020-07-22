Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) a SEK 175 Price Target

Volvo (STO:VOLV.B) received a SEK 175 target price from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on VOLV.B. Goldman Sachs Group set a SEK 190 target price on shares of Volvo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a SEK 180 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup set a SEK 147 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a SEK 170 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a SEK 120 price objective on shares of Volvo and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of SEK 155.09.

Volvo has a fifty-two week low of SEK 123.40 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 171.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is SEK 144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is SEK 145.55.

AB Volvo is the parent company of the Volvo Group. The Volvo Group is a manufacturer of trucks, buses, construction equipment, diesel engines, and marine and industrial engines. The Volvo Group also provides solutions for financing and service. Its segments include Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group functions & Other, and Financial Services.

