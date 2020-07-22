Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.25

Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.25 and last traded at $7.26, with a volume of 10604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.52.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kearny Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kearny Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $604.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $43.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.20 million. Kearny Financial had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 3.60%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kearny Financial Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 13,452 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kearny Financial by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 51,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Kearny Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRNY)

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

