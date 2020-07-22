Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target Raised to $136.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KSU. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Kansas City Southern from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cfra decreased their target price on Kansas City Southern from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Kansas City Southern from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $154.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

KSU stock opened at $156.08 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.51. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Kansas City Southern has a fifty-two week low of $92.86 and a fifty-two week high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $547.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.59 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 13.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kansas City Southern will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Suzanne M. Grafton sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $44,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,495.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.57, for a total transaction of $436,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,820,643.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,480. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Kansas City Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 152,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,684,000 after purchasing an additional 12,805 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 486.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 22,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Kansas City Southern by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 843 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 91.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.