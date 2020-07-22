K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Eight Capital

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Eight Capital from C$5.80 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$5.40 to C$6.15 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Pi Financial set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of K92 Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.65 million and a PE ratio of 31.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.58. K92 Mining has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$4.99.

K92 Mining (CVE:KNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$37.10 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that K92 Mining will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Stalker sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$485,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 710,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,877,520.80.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver concentrates. Its principal property is the Kainantu gold mine that includes the Irumafimpa and Kora deposits covering an area of approximately 410 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province.

