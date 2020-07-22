Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Stock Rating Lowered by Barclays

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a GBX 230 ($2.83) target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 200 ($2.46). Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Jupiter Fund Management to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 362 ($4.45) to GBX 249 ($3.06) in a report on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 169 ($2.08) to GBX 196 ($2.41) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 350 ($4.31) to GBX 160 ($1.97) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 248.33 ($3.06).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 245 ($3.02) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 252.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 281.19. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52 week low of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 437.80 ($5.39).

In other Jupiter Fund Management news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 19,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.20), for a total value of £49,868 ($61,368.45).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

