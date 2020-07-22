JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR’s (JBAXY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR stock opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37.

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

