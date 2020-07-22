JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,700 ($20.92) to GBX 1,670 ($20.55) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,165 ($26.64) to GBX 2,150 ($26.46) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Smith & Nephew to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.25 ($22.49).

Shares of SN opened at GBX 1,657 ($20.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion and a PE ratio of 23.95. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,055.01 ($12.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,023 ($24.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.82, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,600.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,642.81.

In related news, insider Roland Diggelmann purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,510 ($18.58) per share, for a total transaction of £32,087.50 ($39,487.45).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

