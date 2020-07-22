JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Pareto Securities raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

ASAZY opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48. The company has a market cap of $24.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.68 and a beta of 0.80.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

