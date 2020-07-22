JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Upgraded to Overweight by Atlantic Securities

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Atlantic Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.71% from the stock’s current price.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.89.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.56 and a 200-day moving average of $107.47. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

