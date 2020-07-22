JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $108.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of JPM opened at $99.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.47. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $76.91 and a 52-week high of $141.10. The firm has a market cap of $296.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

