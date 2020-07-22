JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.53% from the company’s current price.

JPM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.47. The company has a market capitalization of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $76.91 and a 1 year high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $32.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $2,443,614.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JPM. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

