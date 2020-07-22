JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s FY2020 earnings at $5.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $122.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.44.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The stock has a market cap of $302.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 56,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,540,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 421,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,782,000 after acquiring an additional 25,765 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,037,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 341,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,203,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

