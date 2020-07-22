Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Boosted by Country Club Trust Company n.a.

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $4,139,107,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,435,000 after acquiring an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,726,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,688 shares during the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.98.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNJ. UBS Group downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Independent Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.