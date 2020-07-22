Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Stralem & Co. Inc.

Stralem & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 2.3% of Stralem & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Stralem & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,965,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,100,421,000 after acquiring an additional 572,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,556,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,006,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,879 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,526,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,870 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,195,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,779,435,000 after purchasing an additional 13,703,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.38.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

