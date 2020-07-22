Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Chatham Capital Group Inc.

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lessened its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 2.0% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 117,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,412,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 409,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,213,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 68.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.38.

Shares of JNJ opened at $149.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $394.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $143.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 22.69%. The business’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

