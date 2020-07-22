Johnson Controls International Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 11,185 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 740% compared to the average volume of 1,331 call options.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 21.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15,216.7% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

