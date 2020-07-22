Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stock Holdings Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,375,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $46,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 73,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 68,055 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.07. Johnson Controls International PLC has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 22,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.17, for a total value of $772,925.40. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

