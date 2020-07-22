John Sumas Sells 10,723 Shares of Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) Stock

Village Super Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLGEA) EVP John Sumas sold 10,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $290,486.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,701.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Sumas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Village Super Market alerts:

On Monday, July 20th, John Sumas sold 4,277 shares of Village Super Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $112,399.56.

NASDAQ VLGEA opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $390.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.41. Village Super Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $28.71.

Village Super Market (NASDAQ:VLGEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $458.29 million during the quarter. Village Super Market had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 1.30%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLGEA. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Village Super Market by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Village Super Market by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Village Super Market during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in Village Super Market by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLGEA. BidaskClub raised shares of Village Super Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Village Super Market from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th.

About Village Super Market

Village Super Market, Inc operates a chain of supermarkets in the United States. Its stores feature specialty departments, such as an on-site bakery, an expanded delicatessen, various natural and organic foods, ethnic and international foods, prepared foods, and pharmacies. The company operates a chain of 30 ShopRite supermarkets, including 18 located in northern New Jersey, 8 located in southern New Jersey, 2 located in Maryland, 1 located in northeastern Pennsylvania, and 1 in Bronx, New York City.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Village Super Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Super Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.