John D. Jr. Markley Sells 700 Shares of InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:IDCC) Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $40,579.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,569.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of InterDigital Wireless stock opened at $60.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.15. InterDigital Wireless Inc has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $66.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 7th. InterDigital Wireless’s dividend payout ratio is presently 212.12%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,079,008 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,156,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital Wireless by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,593 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterDigital Wireless during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InterDigital Wireless from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of InterDigital Wireless in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.75.

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States and internationally. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

