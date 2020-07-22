Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Benchmark

Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Jeld-Wen from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Jeld-Wen in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an underperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.92.

Shares of NYSE JELD opened at $18.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.35 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Jeld-Wen has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $27.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $16.69.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $979.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.09 million. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Michel purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $126,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,563,033.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JELD. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 41.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,178,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,391,000 after buying an additional 1,514,669 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 12.4% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,966,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,248,000 after buying an additional 990,502 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,316,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jeld-Wen by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,934,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 398,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,924,000. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

