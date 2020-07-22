Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on U.S. Bancorp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:USB)

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

USB has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. ValuEngine raised U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.63. The company has a market cap of $55.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 815,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,236 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $643,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $467,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 405,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,026,000 after acquiring an additional 88,226 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,836,000 after acquiring an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

