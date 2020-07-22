Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SITE Centers Corp.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SITC)

SITE Centers Corp. (NASDAQ:SITC) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of SITE Centers in a report issued on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SITE Centers’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get SITE Centers alerts:

SITC has been the subject of several other reports. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SITE Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.65.

SITC stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. SITE Centers has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.65.

SITE Centers (NASDAQ:SITC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.12 million. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,811,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,535,000 after purchasing an additional 837,590 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 285,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 62,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,970,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Dawn M. Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.49 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About SITE Centers

SITE is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for SITE Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SITE Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.