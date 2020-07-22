Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Equinor ASA in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $15.07 billion during the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $15.44 on Monday. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $21.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of -90.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,059,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 223,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,080 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 986,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,633,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 216.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

