Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) Price Target to $53.00

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.49% from the stock’s current price.

CNST has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Constellation Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective (up from $50.00) on shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Constellation Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Constellation Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

NASDAQ:CNST opened at $28.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 18.75, a current ratio of 18.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.96. Constellation Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.01 and a 52 week high of $59.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 3.56.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellation Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Constellation Pharmaceuticals news, insider Adrian Senderowicz sold 9,357 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $469,534.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,593.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emma Reeve sold 12,741 shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.53, for a total transaction of $631,061.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,390.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 62,749 shares of company stock worth $3,030,147. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNST. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals by 267.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $669,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Constellation Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $4,418,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutics that address serious unmet medical needs in patients with cancers associated with abnormal gene expression or drug resistance. The company's lead product candidates include CPI-0610 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with myelofibrosis in combination with ruxolitinib; and CPI-1205 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer in combination with androgen receptor signaling inhibitors.

